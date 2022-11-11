Toshiba six-month operating profit drops 94%, forecast cut

TOKYO -- Toshiba on Friday announced a 94% plunge in operating profit for the six months through September from the same period last year and cut its full-year forecast, as investors monitor discussions about taking the Japanese industrial conglomerate private.

Toshiba's operating profit for the period came to 2.7 billion yen ($19 million), as sales grew 3.2% to 1.6 trillion yen. Its net profit, meanwhile, totaled 100 billion yen, up 68%, thanks to contributions from Kioxia, a memory chipmaking affiliate.