ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Toshiba in turmoil

Toshiba six-month operating profit drops 94%, forecast cut

Share price under pressure amid possibility of conglomerate going private

Toshiba has struggled to find its financial footing after its U.S. nuclear engineering unit, Westinghouse Electric, blew a hole in its balance sheet. (Photo by Tsuyoshi Tamehiro)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Toshiba on Friday announced a 94% plunge in operating profit for the six months through September from the same period last year and cut its full-year forecast, as investors monitor discussions about taking the Japanese industrial conglomerate private.

Toshiba's operating profit for the period came to 2.7 billion yen ($19 million), as sales grew 3.2% to 1.6 trillion yen. Its net profit, meanwhile, totaled 100 billion yen, up 68%, thanks to contributions from Kioxia, a memory chipmaking affiliate.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close