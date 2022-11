TOKYO -- Toshiba on Friday announced a 94% plunge in operating profit for the six months through September from the same period last year, as investors monitor discussions about taking the Japanese industrial conglomerate private.

Toshiba's operating profit for the period came to 2.7 billion yen ($19 million), as sales grew 3.2% to 1.595 trillion yen. Its net profit, meanwhile, totaled 100 billion yen, up 68%, thanks to contributions from Kioxia, a memory chipmaking affiliate.