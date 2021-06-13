ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Toshiba in turmoil

Toshiba to convene emergency board meeting Sunday

Allegations that Japanese conglomerate colluded against investor will be reviewed

The slate of directors up for appointment at this year's general shareholders meeting will be discussed at Toshiba's emergency board meeting.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Toshiba will hold an emergency board meeting on Sunday to address a commissioned report that concluded that the company's annual shareholders meeting last year was "not fairly managed."

An independent investigation, conducted by three lawyers, looked into alleged voting irregularities. Thursday's report found that the Japanese conglomerate had closely worked with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to pressure activist shareholders.

Toshiba's supervisory committee had said that a review of the 2020 shareholder meeting found no problems, a position contradicted by the findings. "We will carefully review the findings and disclose them at a later date," Toshiba has said of the report.

With the head of the supervisory committee among the board members up for reappointment this year, some shareholders have voiced their opposition.

The slate of directors up for appointment at this year's general shareholders meeting on June 25 will be discussed at the emergency board meeting as well.

