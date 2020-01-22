ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Virus outbreak

China lifts virus death toll to nine and warns of mutation risks

More than 440 people infected across country, as US and Macao report first cases

NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer
China's Health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin attends a news conference on prevention and control of new coronavirus related pneumonia in Beijing on Jan. 22.   © Reuters

HONG KONG -- The death toll from a new pneumonia-like virus originating in China rose to nine on Wednesday, with more than 440 people affected across the country. Meanwhile, newly confirmed cases in the U.S. and Macao underscored concerns over how the coronavirus was spreading ahead of the heavily traveled Lunar New Year holiday.

Li Bin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission, at the first state-level news conference since the outbreak, said that the new virus is mainly transmitted through respiratory contact, and evidence shows that the coronavirus is also spreading among members of communities. The virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan and became public late last month.

"Most cases we have observed so far are related to Wuhan... but the virus might mutate, and there is risk for further spreading," Li said, citing difficulties in the control and prevention of the pneumonia during the annual Lunar New Year travel season. Wednesday's announcement marked a significant increase of 149 new cases and three additional deaths from the previous day.

But Li said the surge is mainly due to a speedier diagnosis process. In addition to previously reported cases in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the coronavirus has now also reached the U.S. and Macao.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that an adventure travel company based in China, Young Pioneer Tours, said that North Korea is temporarily placing a ban on foreign tourists due to the spread of the virus.

It is still not clear how powerful the coronavirus is compared to the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002-2003, but experts say -- albeit with caution -- that early symptoms appear to be less severe than SARS.

Gao Fu, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the same news conference that the authorities are still in the process of "learning about the new virus," and that it will take time to determine its lethalness.

But Gao said there is no evidence that the so-called super virus spreader, which significantly accelerated the transmission of SARS and other respiratory illnesses, has emerged. He said the topic remains a key area for scholars and government officials to monitor.

The Wuhan municipal government has urged travelers to avoid visiting the city at the moment and advised local residents to stay where they are.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media