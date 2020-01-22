China lifts virus death toll to nine and warns of mutation risks

HONG KONG -- The death toll from a new pneumonia-like virus originating in China rose to nine on Wednesday, with more than 440 people affected across the country. Meanwhile, newly confirmed cases in the U.S. and Macao underscored concerns over how the coronavirus was spreading ahead of the heavily traveled Lunar New Year holiday.

Li Bin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission, at the first state-level news conference since the outbreak, said that the new virus is mainly transmitted through respiratory contact, and evidence shows that the coronavirus is also spreading among members of communities. The virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan and became public late last month.

"Most cases we have observed so far are related to Wuhan... but the virus might mutate, and there is risk for further spreading," Li said, citing difficulties in the control and prevention of the pneumonia during the annual Lunar New Year travel season. Wednesday's announcement marked a significant increase of 149 new cases and three additional deaths from the previous day.

But Li said the surge is mainly due to a speedier diagnosis process. In addition to previously reported cases in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the coronavirus has now also reached the U.S. and Macao.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that an adventure travel company based in China, Young Pioneer Tours, said that North Korea is temporarily placing a ban on foreign tourists due to the spread of the virus.

It is still not clear how powerful the coronavirus is compared to the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002-2003, but experts say -- albeit with caution -- that early symptoms appear to be less severe than SARS.

Gao Fu, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the same news conference that the authorities are still in the process of "learning about the new virus," and that it will take time to determine its lethalness.

But Gao said there is no evidence that the so-called super virus spreader, which significantly accelerated the transmission of SARS and other respiratory illnesses, has emerged. He said the topic remains a key area for scholars and government officials to monitor.

The Wuhan municipal government has urged travelers to avoid visiting the city at the moment and advised local residents to stay where they are.