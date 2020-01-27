World braces for economic impact of Wuhan virus outbreak

BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- The coronavirus outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan is certain to have an impact on the global economy now that China, the world's second-biggest economy, plays an even larger role than the last time it was the epicenter of a similar outbreak of a threatening new illness.

Investors will be watching with nervous anticipation as markets open Monday.

The governments of Japan and the U.S. are ready to evacuate their citizens living in Wuhan. Outbreaks of highly contagious diseases lead to restrictions on the movement of people, which in turn slows down global business.

The 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused $18 billion in losses, pushing down the economic growth rate in East and Southeast Asia by 0.6 percentage point, according to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank. The economic toll was extremely large relative to the extent to which SARS actually spread, according to the bank.

The latest coronavirus outbreak is already having an impact on Japan's tourism sector. A hotel in Toyako, Hokkaido, said almost all of its 200 or so rooms were booked for the Lunar New Year holiday, which started this past weekend. But it has been hit by a flurry of cancellations by Chinese guests over the past few days, and now has as many as 50 vacant rooms on some days. A hotel representative said that with Beijing banning group tours, cancellations are likely to grow.

A hotel near Mount Fuji in Yamanashi Prefecture, said that almost 100 would-be guests will not be arriving because five group tours from China have been called off.

A Tokyo-based tour bus operator said that most tours for Chinese visitors to Tokyo Disney Resort and Mount Fuji have been canceled. ANA Holdings unit All Nippon Airways is suspending all flights between Wuhan and Narita Airport near Tokyo until Saturday.

A Chinese economic slowdown would hurt the earnings of Japanese companies, and concern among investors would result in downward pressure on stock prices.

"Risks will grow for such stocks as retailers that have been propped up by inbound tourism demand," said Yoshinori Shigemi at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Also, the yen is expected to strengthen as investors move to avoid risks.

Visitors from China accounted for about 30% of the 31.88 million people that visited Japan last year. They were an even bigger force in terms of consumption, spending roughly 1.77 trillion yen ($16 billion), or almost 40% of the total.