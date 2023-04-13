ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan eyes four-day workweek for central government staff

National board tackles workplace reforms to attract more to join civil service

Japan is considering workplace reforms to try to attract more to join the government.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is considering allowing civil servants a four-day workweek, Nikkei has learned, in a move to attract more to join the government which has a reputation for long working hours.

Local law states the weekend as off days for civil servants, excluding those in special departments like the self-defense forces. Those who have to provide child care or nursing care can use a so-called "flextime system," which allows them to compress the 38 hours they are required by law to work into four days, instead of five.

