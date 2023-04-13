Japan eyes four-day workweek for central government staff

TOKYO -- Japan is considering allowing civil servants a four-day workweek, Nikkei has learned, in a move to attract more to join the government which has a reputation for long working hours.

Local law states the weekend as off days for civil servants, excluding those in special departments like the self-defense forces. Those who have to provide child care or nursing care can use a so-called "flextime system," which allows them to compress the 38 hours they are required by law to work into four days, instead of five.