ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Work

Japan sets bigger stage for K-pop, other stars with easier visas

Concert organizers hope for 'revival of music industry' after COVID slump

Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose at an event in Japan in 2019. The music industry expects Japan's new entertainment visa rules to help foster next BTS.   © Reuters
NATSUMI KAWASAKI and KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan has made it easier for foreign artists to come over and perform concerts and act in plays, thus raising music industry hopes that the country can become a catalyst for new acts trying to replicate the global success of BTS.

The Japanese government had previously required foreign artists to fulfill at least one of the following to apply for an entertainment visa: That they earn over 500,000 yen ($3,500) during a maximum stay of 15 days, or that they perform in a venue with a seating capacity of 100 or more.

Read Next

Latest On Work

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more