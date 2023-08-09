Japan sets bigger stage for K-pop, other stars with easier visas

TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan has made it easier for foreign artists to come over and perform concerts and act in plays, thus raising music industry hopes that the country can become a catalyst for new acts trying to replicate the global success of BTS.

The Japanese government had previously required foreign artists to fulfill at least one of the following to apply for an entertainment visa: That they earn over 500,000 yen ($3,500) during a maximum stay of 15 days, or that they perform in a venue with a seating capacity of 100 or more.