Japan to require more companies to share paternity leave data

Scope of disclosure may be expanded to companies with over 300 employees

The Japanese government hopes to raise the proportion of male workers who take paternity leave to 50% by 2025.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will require more companies to publish what percentage of their employees take paternity leave, as they try to change the mindset of companies and employees, and make it easier for both men and women to balance work and family responsibilities.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to widen the range of companies subject to disclosure requirements to those with more than 300 employees, according to government sources. At present, only companies with more than 1,000 employees must publish paternity leave data.

