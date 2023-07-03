ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Work

Kirin, Nissan aim to close gender gap by keeping women on career paths

Lack of women in management comes into focus as Japan sinks in gender parity

Kirin Holdings hopes to make it easier for women to climb the corporate career ladder by holding work shops and other training. (Photo courtesy of Kirin Holdings)
NATSUKO NAKAMURA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- As corporate Japan continues to lag behind overseas peers in promoting women to management positions, some top businesses, such as Nissan Motor and Kirin Holdings, have begun taking steps to retain women by helping chart career paths.

Kirin has in place a fast-track career development program that puts women in charge of several tasks and projects during the first decade of their professional life. The aim is to allow them to set career goals and prevent them from quitting before they reach their 30s.

Read Next

Latest On Work

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close