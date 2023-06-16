ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Malaysia revamps visa process to draw skilled workers

Processing time for core sector professionals shortened to five days

Kuala Lumpur's skyline. Malaysia is keen to attract digital tech talent from overseas.   © Reuters
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia is implementing a new system to make it easier for companies to apply for employment visas, hoping to draw foreign professionals to the country's core industries and boost its post-pandemic economy.

Starting Thursday, the country launched the Xpats Gateway, a single window application system that speeds up the processing time for expatriate visas. Employers in finance, energy and other important sectors are prioritized, with processing time shortened to five working days.

