NEW YORK -- The adult children of older unemployed workers in China are turning to social media to express anger over their parents' plight in a dramatic sign of public discontent with the state of Asia's largest economy.

Writing last month on Xiaohongshu, sometimes referred to as China's Instagram, a woman named Juju kicked off one discussion by describing how it felt to help her 50-year-old father prepare his resume after he lost his factory job.