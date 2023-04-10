ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore favors AI, alternative food talent in new visa scheme

Analysts say upcoming point-based criteria makes companies rethink hiring

Singapore's central business district. The city-state's new work visa scheme is expected to affect many multinationals.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA and DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore government has unveiled details on how it seeks to attract foreign professionals as businesses prepare for one of the biggest updates to the country's visa scheme coming into effect in September.

From artificial intelligence engineers to cybersecurity experts to alternative meat scientists, the government released a list of 27 jobs that will be favored in the point-based assessment process, showing what the city-state expects from global companies as it seeks to grow the economy post-pandemic.

