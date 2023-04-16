ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South Korea looks to foreign workers to solve demographic crisis

Unable to arrest falling birthrate, Seoul turns overseas to secure labor

Children at a nursery in Seoul. The fertility rate in South Korea is falling at the fastest pace in the world.    © Kyodo
HIROSHI MINEGISHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | South Korea

TOKYO -- With South Korea's fertility rate falling at the world's fastest pace and 280 trillion won ($212 billion) or so in government spending over the past 15 years doing little to arrest the decline, one of the world's most ethnically homogenous nations is now recruiting more workers from overseas.

At least partly because of the fertility crisis, one expert predicts that populous Indonesia and Nigeria will overtake South Korea in terms of economic size by 2050, pushing the East Asian nation out of the group of the 15 biggest economies. Another pessimistic view has it that South Korea might disappear as a nation by 2750 if the number of children continues to fall at the current pace.

