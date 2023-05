TOKYO -- Japan's tax authority will clarify that income from a type of stock option offered by companies carries a tax of up to 55%, Nikkei has learned, with a likely impact on startups that have assumed a much lower rate.

The National Tax Agency's new Q&A on the topic, due out as early as May, is not a law and appears aimed at combating a widely held misunderstanding among the 800 or so companies in Japan that use employee stock option trusts.