TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- Uniqlo is offering raises of up to 44% to full- and part-time workers at stores in China, Nikkei has learned, in an effort to boost morale and recruitment in its largest overseas market.

The brand, operated by Japan's Fast Retailing, started rolling out the higher pay this month with an initial focus on stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Raises will eventually be offered elsewhere in China as well.