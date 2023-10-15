Belt and Road Forum, Foxconn Technology Day, China GDP

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

China will host the third Belt and Road Forum this week, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to be among the attendees. Also participating in the long-anticipated event is Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, whose administration expects China to help boost Thailand's sluggish economic growth.

MONDAY

Thai PM visits China

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will lead a delegation to the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing as part of a four-day visit to China. Srettha is expected to pitch Thailand as an investment destination for China. Attracting Chinese tourists will also be on the agenda as fears about safety in Thailand have been spreading since a Chinese woman was killed in a mall shooting earlier this month.

TUESDAY

China hosts third Belt and Road Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host foreign leaders and delegations from over 130 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing. The landmark infrastructure drive is now a decade old, with Beijing vowing to expand the initiative despite debt-trap criticism.

WEDNESDAY

Foxconn Technology Day

At its latest Foxconn Technology Day, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will offer updates on its electric vehicle program and semiconductor strategy. The day will also involve discussions about smart cities, smart EVs and smart manufacturing by the key assembler of Apple's iPhone.

GDP: China Q3

THURSDAY

Registration of Indonesia presidential candidates begins

Registration opens for Indonesia's presidential vote, which is due to take place in February. Three candidates are expected to run, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan. The registration will close on Oct. 25.

Earnings: TSMC

Japan data: trade

China data: home prices

FRIDAY

CSIS/Nikkei security symposium

Nikkei and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the U.S. will hold the 20th CSIS/Nikkei Symposium in Tokyo under the theme, Toward a New Indo-Pacific Security Architecture. Experts from the two countries will discuss regional security issues. Another security forum, the Mt. Fuji Dialogue, organized by the Japan Center for Economic Research and the Japan Institute of International Affairs, is scheduled for the following day in Tokyo.

Japan parliament extraordinary session

Japan's Diet begins an extraordinary session with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aiming to submit and pass a supplementary budget bill for a stimulus package to ease the impact of rising prices. The bill could contain tax cuts.

Japan data: CPI

WEEKEND

Japan by-elections

Voters in Japan's Nagasaki and Tokushima-Kochi constituencies cast ballots for lower and upper house candidates on Sunday, the country's first by-elections since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership team in September. Both races are said to be close, with the results likely to influence the timing of when Kishida dissolves the lower house.