China GDP, Tesla's Malaysia launch, Hun Sen's Cambodia elections

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

In Thailand, a second round of voting by lawmakers is scheduled for Wednesday to elect a prime minister. On the next day, Tesla is set to enter its third country in Southeast Asia, where the electric vehicle market is expanding, with an official launch in Malaysia.

Cambodia holds general elections on July 23. Without strong opposition, incumbent prime minister Hun Sen's party is expected to win easily.

Get the best of our coverage of Asia and much more by following us on Twitter @NikkeiAsia.

MONDAY

China Q2 GDP

China announces second quarter gross domestic product along with key economic data regarding retail sales and joblessness. Statistics from May and June pointed to weakness in external trade and production activities as subdued demand, both globally and domestically, sapped the world's second largest economy's post-COVID recovery. In a recent Nikkei poll, economists projected 0.9% growth on a quarterly basis, down from 2.2% for the first quarter.

TUESDAY

ICC rules on Philippine appeal to stop probe on drug war killings

The International Criminal Court's Appeals Chamber decides on whether ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan can continue the probe into former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs that allegedly killed thousands. Manila earlier asked the chamber to suspend the investigation.

WEDNESDAY

Pita tries again in Thailand

Thailand's parliament holds a second vote for prime minister, after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win a majority from the Senate and House last week. This time conservative parties may decide to name a challenger to the Move Forward coalition's candidate. On the same day, the Constitutional Court may decide to suspend Pita as a member of parliament for alleged electoral violations, but he can still run for prime minister. A third vote is scheduled for Thursday if no prime minister emerges on Wednesday.

ADB outlook report

The Asian Development Bank releases its latest economic growth and inflation forecasts for its member economies in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The outlook for China, the region's largest economy, will gain particular scrutiny amid a recent decline in exports.

Japan's June tourism statistics

The Japan National Tourism Organization releases its monthly and half-yearly estimates of visitor arrivals and Japanese overseas travelers. Inbound tourism has made a robust recovery since the government abolished border restrictions in late April. In contrast, Japan's outbound travel remains sluggish, partly due to the persistently weak yen as well as inflation.

Earnings: ASML (Europe time)

THURSDAY

Tesla begins sales in Malaysia

Tesla Malaysia officially begins its operations, with its head office located in the industrial state of Selangor. Tesla has established Tesla Experience and Services Centres as part of Malaysia's BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) Global Leaders initiative, launched in March. The company is expected to install at least 50 units of DC fast chargers.

Women's World Cup opens in Australia, New Zealand

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday with games featuring co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. The monthlong 32-team tournament includes Asian entries Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Monetary policy: Turkey

The Central Bank of Turkey is expected to again raise its policy rate at the second monetary policy committee meeting chaired by its new governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan. In June, the bank almost doubled the policy rate to 15% after a pause of more than two years as it decided to take the fight to inflation, which had hit nearly 40%. Markets, unimpressed with the size of last month's hike, are following how much latitude the bank might have under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pursue an orthodox policy stance.

Earnings: TSMC

Japan June trade data

FRIDAY

Sri Lankan President visits India

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to visit India for the first time since taking office last year and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the cash-strapped island nation seeks to strengthen ties with its giant neighbor.

Japan June CPI

SUNDAY

Cambodia elections

Cambodians go to the polls to elect members to the 125-seat national assembly. Two factors -- the main opposition group is disqualified and most of the eighteen participating parties are tiny -- are expected to hand the ruling Cambodian People's Party, led by Hun Sen, the country's prime minister for 38 years, an easy victory.