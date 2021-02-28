China NPC, Nio results and Huawei extradition case

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

Two highly anticipated events bookend this week. On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to appear in court via video link, her first semipublic appearance since her democratically elected government was ousted by a military coup. Suu Kyi faces two obscure charges, with the trial's first hearing taking place two weeks ago behind closed doors without her defense lawyer present.

On Friday, China's main legislative body meets to approve the country's next Five-Year Plan.

Australia on Wednesday reports full-year gross domestic product figures, and China on Friday releases monthly trade data. Thailand's central bank has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday, followed by Malaysia on Thursday.

MONDAY

Huawei extradition case continues

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's court dates will resume on Monday as the U.S. extradition case against her drags on. This week's hearings will focus on claims by Meng's lawyers that the U.S. government abused the extradition process, pointing to former President Donald Trump's words as evidence that the extradition was sought for political and economic gain. The hearings are expected to go on until May 14, but the case could last for years if both sides continue to appeal.

Jimmy Lai trial ends

A Hong Kong court on Monday will wrap up hearings for pro-democracy activists including Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee, who are charged with an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019. Two of the accused have pled guilty, while seven others -- facing a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment -- will be handed a verdict at a later date.

China changes bankruptcy and business name rules

China will extend bankruptcy protection to individuals for the first time as of Monday. It will also tighten up rules on how companies register their names, prohibiting them from applying for new registrations if they have been canceled or changed within less than a year.

Annual results from EV maker Nio

Nio's investors are hoping for some reassurance from the Chinese electric vehicle company when it reports full-year results on Monday. The U.S.-listed shares of the startup dropped more than 20% from their high this year, after rising more than 10 times over the past 12 months, as investors rushed to lock in gains. Nio delivered 7,225 vehicles in January, representing an increase of 352.1% from last year.

Post-merger results from Z Holdings

SoftBank affiliate Z Holdings on Monday is to unveil its business strategy after completing its merger with popular messaging app Line. The deal was announced in November 2019, but completion was delayed by regulatory review. Analysts will be watching how quickly the companies can streamline their various services and build a tech giant in Japan.

TUESDAY

Thai Airways rehab plan deadline

The final deadline for Thai Airways International to submit its rehabilitation plan to the court comes on Tuesday. The plan was originally due in early January, but the national flag carrier twice asked for one-month extensions. No further extension will be granted.

Key points: The proportion of debt write-offs, stable sources of funding and measures to streamline the organization. The rehab plan will be distributed to creditors for approval.

WEDNESDAY

Innolux swings back to profitability

Innolux, a display maker and Tesla supplier affiliated with Foxconn, on Wednesday will host its first earnings conference in nearly three years. Driven by robust demand for laptops during the pandemic, the Taiwanese display supplier recorded more than 10 billion New Taiwan dollars ($359.5 million) in net profit in the October-to-December quarter alone, its best performance since the second quarter of 2017. Innolux President James Yang has said the company has positive and clear order visibility through the rest of 2021

FRIDAY

China NPC takes up next five-year plan

The annual meeting of the Chinese National People's Congress begins on Friday in Beijing, with highlights including deliberation and approval of the new five-year economic plan. The meeting will be preceded on Thursday by the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which includes academics, business leaders and other nongovernment figures.

Both sessions are expected to set the tone for China's post-COVID recovery, ahead of the Communist Party's centennial anniversary in July. Some 5,000 lawmakers are expected at both legislative sittings, which will continue for about a week.