China prime rate, Cambodia's new PM, India moon landing mission

Hun Manet, son of Cambodia's current prime minister Hun Sen, will take over his father's position on Tuesday. On the same day, the Thai parliament is set to convene again to elect a new prime minister.

India is making a second attempt at a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday, aiming to become world's fourth nation to make it to the celestial body.

China's central bank is expected to cut the lending benchmark loan prime rate, following its last move in June, to boost the country's tepid economy, especially after the country's leading property developer, China Evergrande Group, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last week.

Cambodian PM retires, ruling elite heirs take over

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the Southeast Asian state for nearly four decades, is set to step down and hand his position to his eldest son Hun Manet, who was previously the country's army commander. The changeover follows a widely criticized election last month in which Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won 96% of the seats after its main rivals were barred from contesting. It is part of a broader shift within the CPP, which will see several scions elevated to ministerial positions when Manet's government is sworn in on Tuesday.

BRICS summit in South Africa

South Africa is due to host Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a meeting of BRICS leaders, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to bow out due to an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The discussions are expected to include potential expansion of the loose grouping to encompass more of the "Global South," but internal divisions -- including tense relations between China and India -- could make for an awkward summit.

Thai parliament holds PM vote

Thailand's Senate and House of Representatives will convene jointly again to try to elect a prime minister, after a two-week delay while the Constitutional Court ruled on a renomination petition for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. This time, the sole nominee is expected to be property tycoon Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai party, Move Forward's former coalition partner. Both parties came out on top in the election three months ago, but conservative opposition pushed the reformist Move Forward out of government formation talks.

Singapore presidential hopefuls submit nomination papers

Hopefuls gunning to be Singapore's next president will need to submit their papers for scrutiny. Those who have signaled their interest in a presidential bid include Singapore's former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, and Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance company chief under the national trade union body. The city-state will hold its presidential election on Sept. 1.

India moon landing expected

India's lunar lander Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14, is expected to touch down at the south pole of the moon. With this ambitious mission -- the country's second attempt at moon landing after the first one failed minutes before touchdown in 2019 -- India aims to become the fourth nation after the U.S., the former Soviet Union and China to make it to the celestial body. If all goes as planned, India will also become the first country to land on the moon's unexplored south pole.

G20 trade ministers' meeting in India

Trade and Investment Ministers of Group of 20 countries kick off their two-day meeting in the northwestern city of Jaipur under India's presidency. The meeting, which is taking place ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi next month, is expected to discuss issues such as resilient trade and global value chains, and the WTO reforms.

