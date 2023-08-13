India, Indonesia, Singapore leaders to speak; Kishida-Yoon-Biden summit

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

India and Indonesia celebrate their independence this week, with their leaders set to give big speeches. In Singapore, which has its annual National Day Rally coming up, its prime minister will address key economic and social policies.

The leaders of Japan, South Korea and the U.S., meanwhile, will meet near Washington.

As for earnings calls, Chinese tech and mobility companies are up. In Japan, the latest consumer price index and gross domestic product numbers will be released.

MONDAY

Earnings: Foxconn

TUESDAY

Modi speaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the national flag and address the country from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort complex in New Delhi on India's Independence Day, an event also scheduled to be attended by a bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation. This is the 10th consecutive Independence Day that Modi will address. It will also be his final one before general elections due by May 2024. In his speech, he is expected to highlight welfare and other measures taken by his government.

China industrial, retail statistics for July

GDP: Japan Q2 (preliminary data)

Earnings: Sea, WH Group, GoTo

WEDNESDAY

Jokowi's State of the Nation speech

On Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will deliver a speech to parliament to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the country's independence, which is actually Thursday. During the address, the president is expected to announce next year's national budget, including infrastructure investment and education outlays.

Earnings: Tencent, JD.com, Hong Kong Exchange

THURSDAY

Australia Labor Party conference

Australia's Labor Party opens a national conference that runs through Saturday. The conference takes place every three years and is the first since Labor took power in May 2022. One matter to watch is whether delegates debate AUKUS, a pact with the U.S. and the U.K. under which Australia is procuring nuclear submarines. Some in the party have expressed concerns with the deal.

Japan trade data

Monetary policy: Philippines

Earnings: CNOOC

FRIDAY

Japan, South Korea, U.S. summit

The leaders of Japan, South Korea and the U.S. gather near Washington. While the three have met on the sidelines of major international gatherings like the Group of Seven in Hiroshima, this will be the first time they have met in person at a venue outside of an international conference.

On the agenda: Japan's preparations to release water from its disabled nuclear plant in Fukushima, the growing threat presented by nuclear-armed North Korea, other defense concerns and trade.

Japan July CPI

Earnings: Xpeng

WEEKEND

Singapore's Lee delivers policy address

The National Day Rally on Sunday is seen as the metropolis-nation's most important political speech of the year, in which the prime minister shares key economic and social policies. This year, Lee Hsien Loong is expected to announce public housing scheme measures meant to soften the rising cost of living.