Japan-U.S. summit, Didi delisting vote, Future of Asia conference

U.S. President Joe Biden continues his Asia trip this week, meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of the other Quad nations in Tokyo.

Over in China, several major tech companies are set to report earnings, while troubled ride-hailing company Didi is hoping to win shareholder approval for its plans to delist in New York.

The 27th Future of Asia, Nikkei's flagship annual conference, kicks off on Thursday. Speakers at the two-day event include the prime ministers of Singapore and Thailand.

MONDAY

Japan-U.S. summit

Biden meets Kishida in Tokyo, with security and economic issues expected to be high on the agenda. Japan has said it is extremely important to cement close collaboration between the two nations to ensure peace and prosperity in East Asia.

The visit marks Biden's first trip to Japan as U.S. president. During his stay, he will also launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) with several partner nations, looking to boost cooperation in areas such as supply chain resilience and decarbonization.

Didi's delisting EGM

Embattled Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global holds an extraordinary general meeting to vote on its plans to delist in the U.S., which it says are key to completing a cybersecurity review and resuming normal operations. Didi previously flagged the possibility the gathering may have to be postponed if it had "sufficient information" that shareholder support for the delisting was lukewarm.

World Gas Conference

The biggest event in the global gas industry starts in Daegu, South Korea just as energy concerns take center stage in international politics following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Policymakers, business leaders and technical experts from around the world will discuss issues including the hydrogen economy.

U.N. rights chief visits Xinjiang

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, starts a six-day official trip to China -- the first by an official in her role since 2005.

During the trip, Bachelet is expected to stop in Kashgar and Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The U.S. government and activists have expressed concern that she will not be granted sufficient access to Xinjiang for a thorough investigation of claims of human rights abuses, which Beijing denies.

Company earnings: Xpeng

TUESDAY

Quad summit

Leaders from Japan, India, Australia and the U.S. gather in Tokyo for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit on the last day of Biden's five-day trip to South Korea and Japan. They are expected to discuss global and regional issues, especially as Moscow's attack on Ukraine stokes concerns over security in Asia.

Computex opens in Taipei

One of the world's most important technology shindigs begins in Taipei, with industry heavyweights from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Super Micro invited to events and forums during the four-day hybrid expo. AMD's chief, Lisa Su, will deliver an online keynote speech on Monday ahead of the opening.

Sentencing of ex-HKU law professor in election case

Benny Tai, a former law professor in the University of Hong Kong, will be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of illegal election spending in 2016 legislative polls. The legal scholar and pro-democracy activist could face up to three years in prison and a 200,000 Hong Kong dollar ($25,500) fine.

Indonesia rates

Bank Indonesia announces its latest policy rate decision. The central bank is generally expected to keep its seven-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.5%, but some analysts say a sharp acceleration in inflation in April could make it more hawkish.

Company earnings: Kuaishou, NetEase

WEDNESDAY

Monetary policy announcement: New Zealand

Company earnings: IndiGo

THURSDAY

First Eurasian Economic Union Forum

The Eurasian Economic Union, Russia's answer to the European Union, is due to hold a heads of state summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek. Vladimir Putin is expected to participate. While discussions are likely to focus heavily on trade and business, proceedings will be closely watched for signals on the Ukraine war and how Central Asian states engage with the Russian leader.

Future of Asia

The 27th Future of Asia, Nikkei's flagship annual conference, gets underway. Top political leaders, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will gather in person or remotely for the two-day event, discussing Asia's role in a divided world.

Monetary policy announcement: South Korea

Company earnings: Baidu, Alibaba, Lenovo

FRIDAY

Company earnings: Pinduoduo