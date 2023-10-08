Malaysian tobacco ban bill, Singapore GDP, New Zealand election

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

Taiwan celebrates its National Day on Tuesday when President Tsai Ing-wen gives her last nation address on the annual stage.

Malaysia is expected to table an amendment to an anti-tobacco bill on Wednesday and Budget 2024 on Friday, while New Zealand will hold its general election on Saturday.

MONDAY

Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy debuts share trading

Barito Renewables Energy, the geothermal unit of Indonesian energy company Barito Pacific, is slated for a debut at the Indonesia Stock Exchange after raising 3.13 trillion rupiah ($200.4 million) in its recent initial public offering. The company runs three geothermal power plants in the country's West Java province, and is eyeing further growth in the energy business.

TUESDAY

Taiwan holds National Day celebrations

Taiwan celebrates its National Day. President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to give her last National Day speech, as she will step down next May after eight years of presidency. The day -- which commemorates the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China that led to the end of the Qing imperial dynasty -- was introduced after the Republic of China regime fled the mainland and started ruling the island.

IMF World Economic Outlook

The IMF will update its World Economic Outlook after a surprisingly resilient economy and progress on slowing inflation have reduced the odds of a global recession, while risks from China's economic struggle and Russia's war in Ukraine still loom large in the world.

WEDNESDAY

Tokyo bourse starts trading carbon credits

Tokyo Stock Exchange will open a market for trading government-certified carbon credits, called J-Credits, earned through activities that cut emissions such as using renewable energy or managing forests. 188 companies, financial institutions and local governments have registered to participate. The launch comes as demand for emission trading rises among Japanese businesses, and is expected to increase transparency of carbon credit trading in Japan, which is now conducted on a negotiation basis.

Malaysia to table amendment to Tobacco Act

The Malaysian Health Minister is set to table an amendment to the Tobacco Act. It is part of the Generational End Game policy that aims to restrict tobacco products to people born after 2007. Liquid or gel nicotine was excluded from the Poisons Act, while the amendment is expected to include restrictions on vape sales.

Earnings: Samsung Electronics Guidance Q3, Aeon Q2

THURSDAY

Earnings: 7&i Holdings Q2, Fast Retailing fiscal 2023

FRIDAY

Malaysia to table budget 2024

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to table Budget 2024, outlining his plans to chart a new economic framework under Madani Economy and New Industrial Masterplan 2030, focusing on economic reforms and development. It is expected that Anwar, who is also the finance minister, will announce rationalization of subsidies and targeted assistance programs on top of greater spending on health, education, energy transition, SMEs and industries.

CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan

Leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States are due to meet in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital -- including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is expected to make his first known trip beyond Russia's borders since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow is keen to keep former Soviet republics in its orbit amid Western overtures toward them. The meeting comes just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a summit with five Central Asian states in New York.

GDP: Singapore

Monetary policy: Singapore

China data: CPI, PPI, trade statistics

Earnings: Muji fiscal 2023

WEEKEND

New Zealand general election

New Zealand holds its general election. The ruling Labour Party is struggling as public dissatisfaction with rising prices threatens to bring a change in government for the first time in six years.

Polls close in Australian referendum on indigenous constitutional recognition

Australians vote on whether to recognize the country's indigenous population in the constitution on Saturday. The constitutional amendment is heavily backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his ruling Labor Party. The latest polls, however, suggest the referendum won't pass in a country deeply divided on how to deal with the legacy of its treatment of indigenous groups.

International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai

The three-day International Olympic Committee session kicks off in Mumbai on Sunday, with all eyes fixed on whether there would be an announcement regarding the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With Brisbane in Australia due to host the 2032 Games and India looking to bid for the 2036 event, such a decision would cheer fans in the two major cricket playing nations and elsewhere globally where the sport is popular. The only cricket match ever played in the Olympics was at the 1900 Paris Games between Great Britain and France.