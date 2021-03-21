Olympic torch relay, Baidu's HKEX debut, Myanmar military parade

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

After a scratchy first meeting between U.S. and Chinese diplomats last week, Beijing will have two chances to seize the diplomatic narrative at the start of this week. Canadian Michael Kovrig will stand trial in a Chinese court, a closely watched case that is a sore point for relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Meanwhile, Premier Li Keqiang will launch a charm offensive at a forum for technology leaders hosted by China.

Elsewhere, Thailand's central bank meets on Wednesday, followed by the Philippines on Thursday.

MONDAY

Canadian Michaels on trial in China

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat working for think tank International Crisis Group, will be tried for espionage in Beijing on Monday. Kovrig has been in detention since December 2018, when he and Canadian travel consultant Michael Spavor were jailed in apparent retaliation for Ottawa's detention of Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou. Spavor's short trial was held last Friday in Dandong, near China's border with North Korea.

On the same day, the European Union will sanction four Chinese officials in relation to human rights violations in Xinjiang, the first EU human rights sanctions on China since 1989.

Li Keqiang at China Development Forum

Premier Li Keqiang is expected to take the virtual stage at The China Development Forum, which concludes Monday after hosting Henry Kissinger, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the weekend. Topics at this year's event include Beijing's five-year economic plan, global public health, technological innovations and U.S.-China relations.

TUESDAY

Baidu's 'homecoming'

Chinese online search giant Baidu makes its Hong Kong stock debut after raising $3.1 billion at 252 Hong Kong dollar a share, or a 2.7% discount to its last traded price on the Nasdaq. Baidu's opening is crucial amid an expected deluge of China's "homecoming listings," a consequence of U.S. regulators' moves to turn the screws on mainland companies.

Bilibili share price and Kuaishou results

Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili will finalize the share price for a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The platform, known for animation content, is looking to raise as much as $3.2 billion to fuel its costly battle for viewers.

On the same day, Kuaishou Technology, a short video platform that rivals ByteDance's Douyin in China, will announce full-year results, the first since its debut in Hong Kong last month. Both companies have seen surging investor interest as Chinese spent more time watching videos during the pandemic last year.

DoubleDragon REIT lists

DDMP REIT, the real estate investment trust of Filipino tycoon Edgar "Injap" Sia, will list on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after an initial public offering of 14.7 billion pesos ($302 million). It is the first 2021 listing for the PSE, which is aiming for seven IPOs this year, up from three in 2020.

WEDNESDAY

Climate leaks into LG, Hyundai shareholder meetings

South Korea's new climate laws will take center stage at the annual general meetings of LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor on Wednesday. LG shareholders are expected to approve the company's plan to launch a joint venture with Canada's Magna International by spinning off its electric vehicle parts unit. Hyundai, meanwhile, is seeking shareholder approval to change the name of its Transparency Management Committee to the Sustainability Management Committee, reflecting rising concern about environmental issues.

Tencent's full-year results

China technology company Tencent Holdings will post full-year results on Wednesday, amid mounting regulatory uncertainties. Over the past few months, Tencent has been targeted by regulators on multiple fronts, including investigations into alleged anti-competitive acquisitions, its collection of personal information and its new community group-buying business. Tencent's financial services business could also be targeted in China's crackdown on internet finance.

Hong Kong journalist on trial

Bao Choy, a freelance producer for Radio Television Hong Kong, will face charges of making a false declaration on Wednesday. The charges are related to her use of a license plate database for an investigative report about Hong Kong police conduct before and during a mob attack on political opponents at a train station. Media groups have unsuccessfully lobbied the city government to withdraw the case, which is seen as another in a growing list of threats to independent journalism in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi annual results

Xiaomi will report full-year results for 2020, when the Chinese smartphone maker enjoyed robust growth of more than 17%, shipping 147.8 million phones even as the overall industry recorded a nearly 6% decline. Xiaomi ended the year ranking third behind Apple and Samsung as the world's largest smartphone markers, edging out Huawei as it faced a U.S. crackdown.

THURSDAY

Tokyo 2020 reaches point of no return

After several hurdles, the opening of Japan's Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday will officially start the countdown to July 23, when the postponed games are scheduled to begin. But before the starting gun, Tokyo 2020 organizers held a virtual meeting on Saturday with national and city governments and International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and decided to exclude foreign spectators from entering Japan.

China Mobile annual results

China Mobile, the largest carrier in the world by subscribers, is scheduled to announce its 2020 annual results. The main focus is not so much on the earnings itself, but on two other things - 5G investment budget for 2021 and the coming years and possible countermeasures after its American Depository Shares, or ADS, being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is expected to maintain a controlled stance on 5G capital expenditure, like two other state-owned peers. Despite the hype created by the government and the related industries, telecom carriers, which foot the bills for the infrastructure building, have been hesitant in riding on the bandwagon as their returns on investment are unclear.

On the ADS delisting front, there are media reports that the company seek for new listing in Shanghai after being shutout in the U.S. If that is so, it will be following the footstep of China Telecom, similarly been delisted from NYSE, which announced on March 9 to open up new venue of funding.

FRIDAY

50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence

The 10-day program celebrating 50 years since Bangladesh declared independence from Pakistan will end on Friday, the day leaders of neighboring countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been invited for the commemoration. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a video message on March 17, the birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father and father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

WEEKEND

Military parade in Naypyidaw

The Myanmar junta is planning to hold a military parade in the Naypyidaw on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day. Romain Caillaud, principal at advisory firm SIPA Partners, said at a Nikkei Asia webinar last week that this is a potentially critical date. Bloodshed in clashes between protesters and police could intensify as Saturday approaches, when the military junta aim to have the country back in order.

Qantas launches mystery flights

As a means to combat border blues and promote domestic tourism, Qantas Airways will operate three mystery flights, or flights to who-knows-where, from Saturday. The flights departing from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will not only take passengers to destinations outside major cities, but also allow them to enjoy an entire day of activities provided by Qantas, including winemaking and a gourmet lunch.