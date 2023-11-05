U.S.-India 2+2, Pacific Islands Forum, China Singles Day 'war'

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

Leaders of major banks and asset management companies will gather in Hong Kong for an investment summit this week, while executives from China's CATL, Thailand's WHA and other global companies have been invited by Nikkei to speak at the annual Global Management Dialogue in Tokyo.

China will release external trade figures for October and consumer price index data. Singles Day, the nation's annual shopping blitz, closes on Saturday.

MONDAY

Albanese meets Xi Jinping

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in China and expected to meet with President Xi Jinping on Monday to ensure a "stable and productive relationship" with the country after disagreements over trade and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority finance summit

Top global bankers and asset managers from Goldman Sachs, UBS, BlackRock, Sequoia China and alike will be attending Hong Kong's second global financial leaders' investment summit. Participants are invited to a welcome dinner before the event's official start on Tuesday.

Pacific Islands Forum starts

Pacific island leaders will gather in Rarotonga, the Cook Islands' capital, for the annual Pacific Island Forum leaders' summit. The region is being watched closely by the U.S. and China, who both see relations with the states as being strategically important in dealing with regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, including in regard to Taiwan tensions.

GDP: Indonesia Q3

TUESDAY

Global management dialogue

Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD will hold the two-day Global Management Dialogue (formerly Global Management Forum) in Tokyo. Business leaders will discuss how management executives should lead their companies in the rapidly changing environment, especially amid the spread of generative AI, big data and green tech. Some 20 executives, including James P. Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, and Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, will attend the Dialogue to discuss critical issues and offer their unique insights.

G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized economies will gather in Tokyo on Tuesday and Wednesday, with this year's chair, Japan, responsible for coordinating member countries' response to the Israel-Hamas war. The grouping is also expected to discuss the prolonged Ukraine war and the Asia-Pacific region's geopolitical situation.

Ethics ruling on president's son

An ethics panel is slated to rule on a recent controversial verdict by Indonesia's Constitutional Court that allows President Joko Widodo's eldest son to run for vice president despite an age restriction. The panel's ruling could overturn the nomination of Gibran Rakabuming, the 36-year-old mayor of the Central Java town of Solo, as the running mate of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Indonesia's presidential vote next February.

India-Malaysia Joint Commission

The sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi. The sides will review the progress of their "enhanced strategic partnership" in areas such as defense, trade and investment, health and technology. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir are set to co-chair the meeting.

Monetary policy: Australia

China data: trade

WEDNESDAY

Blinken visits South Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his first visit to South Korea since 2021. Blinken is set to meet officials for discussions on various economic and security matters, including recent signs of growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

THURSDAY

Earnings: Sony, SoftBank

China trade: CPI, PPI

FRIDAY

U.S.-India 2+2

Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are due to visit New Delhi for the annual 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their counterparts S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh. The sides will discuss "both bilateral and global concerns and developments in the Indo-Pacific," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. The officials will also discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and Russia's war against Ukraine during the dialogue.

WEEKEND

Singles Day wraps up

China's biggest annual shopping blitz ends Saturday. It was originally initiated by Alibaba as a one-day event but now spans three weeks. With consumers more hesitant to spend amid China's economic woes, this year's shopping season has been exceptionally competitive, with a "lowest price" war breaking out among e-commerce platforms. JD.com, Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall did not disclose their total Singles Day sales last year, and the anticipation is that they will not do so this year either.