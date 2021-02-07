WHO's Wuhan probe, Toyota and Nissan results, Australian Open

Welcome to Your Week in Asia.

Our reporters will continue to follow the events in Myanmar after last week's swift military coup. (Sign up below for our Myanmar webinar on Wednesday.) We're also looking at a busy week for business and economic news as the Lunar New Year holiday begins.

Expect trade data from Taiwan at the top of the week. More earnings will come from Japan, including the Big 3 automakers and cosmetics giant Shiseido, all on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, join us for a special webinar, "Democracy denied: Myanmar after the coup," on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 18:30-19:30 JST. The panel will feature Gwen Robinson, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large; Myanmar-based journalist Thompson Chau; Tony Davis, security analyst with Jane’s and an expert on Myanmar's military; and Kavi Chongkittavorn, senior fellow of institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University. Click here to sign up.

MONDAY

Australian Open serves COVID tournament

After confirming that around 500 tennis players and staff quarantined in a Melbourne hotel have tested negative for COVID, the Australian Open will begin on Monday. The tournament had a scare when a hotel worker tested positive.

Why it matters: Australia's COVID restrictions have been among the Asia-Pacific's strictest, halting transit from abroad and even between the country's states and territories. Olympic organizers will be watching Tennis Australia's example closely as Tokyo prepares for the summer Games.

A strong quarter for SoftBank

SoftBank Group is expected to announce another strong quarter of profits thanks to a string of IPOs by startups under its umbrella, including U.S. food delivery company DoorDash and German online car dealer Auto1 Group. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son recently said that the pandemic is accelerating the development of artificial intelligence, but he is pessimistic about the short term due to the slow rollout of vaccines.

TUESDAY

China hosts 17+1 summit

China and 17 Central and Eastern European countries are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss economic and pandemic cooperation. The grouping comprises countries such as Croatia and the Czech Republic, whose Senate speaker made an official visit to Taiwan last year, as well as five euro zone members. China watchers will be scrutinizing President Xi Jinping's message to his counterparts for signs of Beijing exerting influence to counter U.S. President Joe Biden's outreach.

Results from Japan's Big 3 carmakers

Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will post quarterly earnings on Tuesday, and Toyota Motor on Wednesday. Like global peers, Japanese automobile companies suffered from the plunge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic, but later enjoyed an earlier-than-expected rebound in new car sales. Toyota is set to produce a record 9.2 million vehicles this year, Nikkei has learned. Honda and Nissan also revised their full-year forecasts upward in November.

Slam the brakes: The sudden surge in demand has caused a global auto chip shortage, casting doubt on whether these carmakers can deliver vehicles as expected.

Kakao results

Kakao announces fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, as South Korea's second-largest internet company prepares to list two financial affiliates this year. Analysts say Kakao's operating profit may have jumped more than 40% in the October-to-December period from a year ago, thanks to increasing sales in ads and e-commerce.

WEDNESDAY

China Evergrande redeems $2.1 billion convertible bonds

Asia's most indebted private sector company will redeem early HK$16.1 billion ($2.1 billion) of convertible bonds maturing in 2023. Investors had the option of seeking early repayment by submitting a request in January ahead of the so-called "puttable date" on Feb. 14.

The company, which has pledged to halve its debt by the end of 2022 from a March peak of $135 billion, said it had arranged internal funds to redeem the convertible bonds that carry a 4.25% coupon plus related accrued interest, reassuring investors and sending Evergrande's shares soaring.

Evergrande plans to cancel the bonds, which could have theoretically converted to equity but at a price that is almost double the current share value.

Quarterly results from Singapore's DBS

Things may be looking up for Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Group Holdings, as its home market Singapore looks to crank up economic activity after a tough year battling COVID-19. But with global interest rates still low, the lender faces an uphill battle shoring up earnings, while it attempts to modernize its business as new fintech players and digital banks challenge its position.

Trade secrets probe of SK Innovation

The U.S. International Trade Commission will announce the results of its 18-month investigation into SK Innovation. The South Korean oil and chemical company allegedly misappropriated trade secrets of LG Chem's lithium ion batteries. If the commission concludes that it stole its rival's trade secrets, SK's battery business in the U.S. could be at risk.

Democracy denied: Myanmar after the coup

THURSDAY

Lunar New Year holiday begins

China goes into a seven-day break to usher in the Year of Ox on Thursday. Traffic during the annual migration, usually heavy in normal years, is projected to be subdued due to strict pandemic control measures in place. South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, among other countries, will also take off to mark the Lunar New Year, which begins on Friday.

WHO finishes Wuhan investigation

On the same day, a team of experts sent by the World Health Organization will likely wrap up its mission in China after nearly a month of probing the origins of COVID-19. The 13-member team's field work has so far been confined to Wuhan, visiting the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and Wuhan Institute of Virology, the latter being the focus of conspiracy theories about the virus that Beijing has rebutted.

Philippine central bank meets

The Philippine central bank's Monetary Board will hold its first policy meeting for the year, against the backdrop of a record economic contraction in 2020 and rising inflation. The central bank cut its benchmark rate by a total of 200 basis points last year, bringing it to a record low 2.0% to support the recession-hit economy.

Ganges dip

Thousands of Hindu devotees are expected to take a dip in the Ganges River in the northern Indian city of Haridwar during the second bathing day of the religious Kumbh Mela, which literally translates as 'Fair of the Pot.' Hindus believe taking a dip in the holy river during the festival frees a person of sins and helps attain salvation. Held every 12 years, Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest religious gathering on earth. Devotees will need to produce a negative COVID-19 medical certificate to participate.

FRIDAY

Quarterly results from Toshiba

Toshiba will announce third quarter earnings on Friday, the first results since its return to the top section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after over three years of restructuring efforts. Although operating profit is forecast to decline by 16% from the previous year to 110 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2021, the company aims to reach 400 billion yen by the fiscal year ending March 2026.