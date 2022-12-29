The demonstrators, some of whom even called for Xi to step down, laid bare frustration at long lockdowns that have damaged the economy and people’s livelihoods.

TOKYO/NEW YORK/HONG KONG — The November protests in China against President Xi Jinping’s draconian zero-COVID strategy made global headlines as the biggest public act of anti-government resistance in decades.

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, as they commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Reuters)

But some prominent Chinese social media commentators saw a very different universe. These nationalist netizens accused “foreign forces” of stoking the rage – a conspiratorial idea long used by the ruling Communist Party to discredit opposition.

“What are the goals of foreign forces? To worsen our internal conflicts, of course, but also to totally politicize our epidemic prevention policies,” a user known as Chairman Rabbit posted to his 1.8 million followers on the popular Weibo social media platform. Rabbit, whose real name is Ren Yi, is a Harvard-educated investment banker and grandson of the prominent late politician Ren Zhongyi.

Guyan Muchan, an influencer who used to work for China’s Communist party youth league, warned her 6.5 million Weibo followers that protestors should “not be used by people with a hidden plan.” Her comment was reposted by the wife of Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

The anti-protest backlash highlights a crucial change in the nature of online nationalism in China, a force capable of humbling powerful people and international brands. Such ultra-patriotic campaigns were once openly led and directed by state media. Now individuals play a more prominent role, Nikkei Asia data analysis has found.

The online patriots often proclaim that they represent a deep public well of national pride and loyalty to the ruling Communist party. But more skeptical observers question the extent to which the messaging is orchestrated by state-affiliated groups. In this way, sentiment can be made to look more like instinctive loyalty -- and less like government propaganda.

Either way, the rise of individual online nationalist voices with huge followings carries risks as well as rewards for China’s communist rulers. Sometimes, the social media uber-patriots take more aggressive stances than authorities in Beijing.

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, netizens even urged their rulers to shoot the veteran Washington power broker’s aircraft down. Their justification: to punish Pelosi for provoking China through her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as a province.

Pelosi’s subsequent safe touchdown prompted another wave of criticism from militant social media users -- including some aimed at the Chinese government.