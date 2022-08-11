Driverless taxis in China and online loan-sharks in India

Hello everyone, this is Akito from Singapore.

I would say that one of the best privileges of being a reporter covering the tech industry is getting an early opportunity to try out some of the world's most exotic products on behalf of our readers. In 2009, I had the chance to test drive Tesla's first electric roadster, and reported on the explosive acceleration delivered by its high-pitched, emission-free power train. Over a decade later, this technology is challenging the dominance of the internal combustion engine in auto markets worldwide. A few years ago, I rode in Google's self-driving prototype vehicle near its headquarters in Silicon Valley. And most recently, I had an early taste of lab-grown chicken in Singapore.