ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
#techAsia

Smartphone makers cut back and Son changes tack

The inside story on the Asia tech trends that matter, from Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times

| China

Hello, this is Akito Tanaka from Singapore. Here, various COVID-related restrictions are finally being eased, and life is slowly starting to return to how it was before the pandemic. The COVID contact tracing app, one of the most-used smartphone apps amongst Singapore residents during the pandemic, is being phased out. Mask-wearing in outdoor settings is now optional -- a particularly welcome change given the city-state's endless summer.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close