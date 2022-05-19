Hello, this is Akito Tanaka from Singapore. Here, various COVID-related restrictions are finally being eased, and life is slowly starting to return to how it was before the pandemic. The COVID contact tracing app, one of the most-used smartphone apps amongst Singapore residents during the pandemic, is being phased out. Mask-wearing in outdoor settings is now optional -- a particularly welcome change given the city-state's endless summer.
#techAsia
Smartphone makers cut back and Son changes tack
The inside story on the Asia tech trends that matter, from Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times