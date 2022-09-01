U.S. chip curbs rise and Missfresh faces investor anger

Hello, this is Ting-Fang from Taipei, where a Taiwanese tech industry contact's recent adventure in China has been on my mind. It's a stark illustration of how China's hardline "zero-COVID" policy is hitting business operations -- and leading some companies to switch production elsewhere.

The executive told me how he first needed to get through 10 full days of quarantine in Beijing, one of only four cities in China that has maintained direct flights to Taipei during the pandemic. In addition to PCR tests every 24 to 48 hours, he had to get "double" tests -- two samples to send to different hospitals to make sure he was negative for coronavirus. The environment of his quarantine room was also tested for COVID, while all the passengers on his flight had to test negative before any of them were freed from quarantine.